Tue, 28 August 2018 at 11:26 am

Lady Gaga Rocks Metallic Look for Busy Day in Paris!

Lady Gaga Rocks Metallic Look for Busy Day in Paris!

Lady Gaga is serving up looks while in Paris!

The 32-year-old entertainer and actress was spotted rocking a fierce metallic ensemble paired with high-heel boots while arriving at the Paris’ Photo Studio on Tuesday (August 28) in Paris, France.

The evening before, Gaga and her partner Christian Carino were seen holding hands in the City of Light while making their way to dinner.

Gaga is spending a few days in Paris before making her way to Venice. On August 31, her film with Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born, will debut at the 2018 Venice Film Festival! This will be the movie’s world premiere showing ahead of its October release date.
