Liam Payne Greets Fans While Heading Out in London!

Liam Payne is feeling the love!

The 24-year-old “Strip That Down” pop superstar was spotted being mobbed by fans while stepping out on Sunday (August 26) in London, England.

Liam was seen sporting casual gym wear and holding a can of Red Bull as he made his way out, kindly embracing his fans and making time to greet them.

Liam has plenty of reason to be in good spirits: he just released his debut solo EP, First Time, on Friday (August 24), which features four tracks including a collaboration with French Montana. Listen to it here!