Louis C.K. Performs First Show Since Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Louis C.K. just took the stage for the first time since facing sexual misconduct allegations.

The 50-year-old comedian performed a surprise set on Monday night (August 27) at the Comedy Cellar in New York City.

This marks the first public appearance and performance for Louis, who has been out of the spotlight for the past 10 months.

According to the New York Times, Louis stepped onstage at 11 PM for a 15-minute set and did not address or mention the allegations.

Back in November, five women came forward to accuse Louis of inappropriate behavior. He later apologized and admitted the claims were true.