Eddie Murphy Confirms He's Expecting His 10th Child!

Katie Holmes Keeps It Casual While Picking Up Food To-Go

Katy Perry Says She Was Not Raped by Dr. Luke

Tue, 28 August 2018 at 4:30 am

Mark Wahlberg Looks So Buff While Stepping Out in Beverly Hills!

It looks like Mark Wahlberg‘s 4am workouts have been paying off!

The 47-year-old Mile 22 actor and his friend kicked off their Saturday (August 25) at Avra Beverly Hills Estiatorio restaurant in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mark Wahlberg putting his ripped shirtless body on display

Mark showed off his bulging arm muscles in a white t-shirt, black pants, and beige Nike Jordan sneakers.

He accessorized with a gold watch, several bracelets, a cross necklace, and black sunglasses, carrying a water bottle.

Mark recently announced that a new Wahlburgers restaurant location is coming to MGM Springfield, Mass. Watch him speak about it below!
Photos: Backgrid USA
