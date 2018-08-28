Matt Smith Joins 'Star Wars: Episode IX' Cast!

Matt Smith is headed to the Star Wars universe!

The 35-year-old actor will reportedly be taking on a “key role” in Star Wars: Episode IX, Variety is now reporting. Matt has previously starred in Doctor Who and The Crown.

Returning cast members include Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, and Adam Driver, while new cast members include Keri Russell, Richard E. Grant, Dominic Monaghan, and Naomi Ackie.

We won’t get to see the 9th Star Wars installment until December 20, 2019.

Stay tuned as we find out more about the new film!