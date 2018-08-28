Top Stories
Did Ed Sheeran Marry Cherry Seaborn? This Interview Has Fans Talking!

EJ Johnson Breaks Silence After Death of Friend Lyric McHenry

Khloe Kardashian Finally Reveals Why She Didn't Confirm Her Pregnancy for Months

Tue, 28 August 2018 at 2:16 pm

Matt Smith Joins 'Star Wars: Episode IX' Cast!

Matt Smith is headed to the Star Wars universe!

The 35-year-old actor will reportedly be taking on a “key role” in Star Wars: Episode IX, Variety is now reporting. Matt has previously starred in Doctor Who and The Crown.

Returning cast members include Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, and Adam Driver, while new cast members include Keri Russell, Richard E. Grant, Dominic Monaghan, and Naomi Ackie.

We won’t get to see the 9th Star Wars installment until December 20, 2019.

Stay tuned as we find out more about the new film!
