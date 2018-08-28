Top Stories
Did Ed Sheeran Marry Cherry Seaborn? This Interview Has Fans Talking!

EJ Johnson Breaks Silence After Death of Friend Lyric McHenry

Eddie Murphy Confirms He's Expecting His 10th Child!

Tue, 28 August 2018 at 9:23 am

Mel B's Friend Responds to Rumors She's Going to Rehab for Sex Addiction & Drugs

Over the weekend, Mel B made the announcement that she will be entering rehab for PTSD. Now, her friend Gary Madatyan is clarifying rumors that she’s actually going to be treating sex addiction issues, calling it “lies.”

“Yes, she has some issues she’s working on, but it’s emotional issues stemming from everything she’s been through with her divorce. It’s not drugs or sex addiction at all,” Gary told People, adding she “is not a sex-addicted person.”

Mel is currently a judge on America’s Got Talent, which has several live shows lined up over the next few weeks. It’s unclear if she’ll be involved in the live shows at this time.
