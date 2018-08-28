Top Stories
Tue, 28 August 2018 at 10:33 am

Naomi Watts Is Wardrobe Ready for Venice Film Festival 2018!

Naomi Watts Is Wardrobe Ready for Venice Film Festival 2018!

Naomi Watts is ready to serve 12 days worth of looks at the 2018 Venice Film Festival!

The 49-year-old actress, who is a first-time juror, looked effortlessly chic in a pastel blue dress and white jacket while arriving at the Venice Airport on Tuesday (August 28) and quickly getting on a taxi boat with her stylist Jeanann Williams by her side.

“Venice is always special to me in the respect that it was the first job we did together,” Jeanann told THR. “This is a huge one for us. She’s never been a juror before and it’s 12 days.”

“Expect flowing, comfortable, beautiful gowns, mixed with chic flats and great hats,” Jeanann added. “Her notes to me were definitely, ‘I want hats, sunglasses and flats’. Expect to see a lot of the season’s best flats because she’s like, ‘Jeanann, I’m watching three or four films a day and I need to be comfortable on and off boats.’”
Credit: Simone Comii / IPA , IPA; Photos: Instarimages.com, WENN
