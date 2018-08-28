Nev Schulman Developed Shingles Over His Sexual Misconduct Allegations

The sexual misconduct investigation into Nev Schulman‘s behavior from the set of his MTV reality show Catfish took a toll on him.

“I was so stressed and I was so out of control and desperately trying to get it into my control that I actually got shingles,” Nev told People. “Most people get it around their chest or ribs. I got it on my head.”

“It’s been a really meaningful, eye-opening, emotional and physical experience,” he added.

If you don’t know, back in May, MTV suspended production on the show after an allegation came to light. Nev denied any wrongdoing, and MTV concluded the investigation with nothing found.

If you don’t know, the Mayo Clinic defines shingles as “a viral infection that causes a painful rash.”