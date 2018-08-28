Nicole Kidman Takes a Trip to Russia for Omega Exhibition
Nicole Kidman looks so regal while posing for photos at the launch of Omega‘s “Her Time” exhibition on Tuesday (August 28) in St. Petersburg, Russia.
The Oscar-winning actress is a brand ambassador for the brand and opened up about the age of smart phones and watches.
“I love it as a piece of jewelry,” Nicole said. “I feel it’s still needed. I don’t always want to carry a phone and I’ve noticed if I get out my phone to check the time, then suddenly I’m checking emails… it can really lead you into that rabbit warren, so I like to have boundaries on how much technology I allow into my brain. So the watch works as jewelry and tells time but it also has boundaries attached to it. There’s nothing else I can do on it, which is what I love. That’s the truth, I get lost in my phone if I’m not careful.”
FYI: Nicole is wearing an Ulyana Sergeenko dress and bag, Givenchy shoes, Harry Winston jewelry, and the Omega Aqua Terra Luxury Edition watch.