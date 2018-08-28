Pete Davidson Explains How the Death of His Father During 9/11 Shaped His Comedy Career

Pete Davidson is on the cover of Variety‘s annual Power of Young Hollywood issue, out now.

Here’s what the 24-year-old Saturday Night Live star had to say…



On how he proposed to Ariana Grande: “I didn’t want to do something corny, We were in bed hanging, after watching a movie. I was like, ‘Will you marry me?’ It was really dope…I’m still convinced she’s blind or hit her head really hard. Something is going to happen, and she’s going to be like, ‘What the fuck is this thing doing around?’ For right now, it’s rocking.”

On his struggles with drugs and mental health: “The last few years have been real rough with me. I took all these mental health classes and really spent a lot of time getting me good…I’ve been in and out of mental health facilities since I was 9. I tried to drown myself in the pool when I was in the fourth or fifth grade. I was trying to get my head stuck in the ladder in the deep end, so I would not be able to get up. But I’m too much of a p–y, and my head is too small.”

On how the death of his dad during the 9/11 attacks helped shape his career: “If my dad didn’t die, I wouldn’t be a comic. I’d be a construction worker in Staten Island or a basketball coach. I learned what death was. And you’re not really supposed to learn about that until high school, when one of your friends falls asleep in the garage, or whatever…to learn how anything can just be taken away from you early gave me this sense of ‘F–k it. Whatever, dude.’ I’m able to do stand-up and f–k around because hopefully the worst thing that has ever happened to me happened.”

