Pete Davidson Keeps it 'Kool' for Afternoon Outing in NYC
Pete Davidson makes his way out of his apartment building on Tuesday afternoon (August 28) in New York City.
The 24-year-old Saturday Night Live cast member was spotted wearing a “Kool” cigarette brand T-shirt with green track pants and white sneakers as he was spotted texting while stepping out of the day.
Earlier that day, Pete revealed how he popped the question to fiancee Ariana Grande – while joking that he’s convinced that she’s going to change her mind!
NBC hasn’t announced an official premiere date for the upcoming season of SNL yet.