Who Should Perform at Super Bowl Halftime Show 2019?

Katharine McPhee Delivers the Most Epic Shade That'll Bring You All the Way Back to 2006

Did Ed Sheeran Marry Cherry Seaborn? This Interview Has Fans Talking!

Tue, 28 August 2018 at 9:15 pm

Pete Davidson Keeps it 'Kool' for Afternoon Outing in NYC

Pete Davidson makes his way out of his apartment building on Tuesday afternoon (August 28) in New York City.

The 24-year-old Saturday Night Live cast member was spotted wearing a “Kool” cigarette brand T-shirt with green track pants and white sneakers as he was spotted texting while stepping out of the day.

Earlier that day, Pete revealed how he popped the question to fiancee Ariana Grande – while joking that he’s convinced that she’s going to change her mind!

NBC hasn’t announced an official premiere date for the upcoming season of SNL yet.
