Rebecca Romijn & Jerry O'Connell Enjoy a Tuesday Lunch Date

Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell head back to their car after a lunch date at The Six restaurant on Tuesday afternoon (August 28) in Calabasas, Calif.

The longtime married couple enjoyed some time together while their girls were off at school. They drove off together in a vintage Jaguar.

Jerry posted a photo on Instagram last week while out for brunch with his two girls on their last day of summer break.

“Outfits picked out. Last day of Summer brunch. Let’s hope they don’t get left back!” he captioned the below pic.