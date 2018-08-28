Top Stories
Did Ed Sheeran Marry Cherry Seaborn? This Interview Has Fans Talking!

Did Ed Sheeran Marry Cherry Seaborn? This Interview Has Fans Talking!

EJ Johnson Breaks Silence After Death of Friend Lyric McHenry

EJ Johnson Breaks Silence After Death of Friend Lyric McHenry

Khloe Kardashian Finally Reveals Why She Didn't Confirm Her Pregnancy for Months

Khloe Kardashian Finally Reveals Why She Didn't Confirm Her Pregnancy for Months

Tue, 28 August 2018 at 11:14 am

Rihanna Shares a Rare Family Photo - Here's Why It's Significant

Rihanna Shares a Rare Family Photo - Here's Why It's Significant
  • Find out the significance of Rihanna‘s family photo featuring her mom and dad – TMZ
  • Which pros are returning for DWTS!? – Just Jared Jr
  • This celeb had a very big weekend – Lainey Gossip
  • Here’s what this Teen Mom star said about her husband’s major controversy – TooFab
  • Remembering the best Catfish moments with MaxMTV
  • Here’s everything coming to Netflix in September – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Newsies, Rihanna

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kylie Jenner is selling a property she bought only 10 months ago - TMZ
  • Lana Condor is freaking out about The Rock tweeting her - Just Jared Jr
  • Kate Beckinsale is showing off her bikini body - TooFab
  • John Goodman is breaking his silence on Roseanne Barr - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shawn Mendes won big at the MMVAs- Just Jared Jr