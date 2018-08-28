Top Stories
Tue, 28 August 2018 at 6:13 pm

Serena Williams Plays Tennis in a Tutu After Ban on Her Catsuit

Serena Williams Plays Tennis in a Tutu After Ban on Her Catsuit

Serena Williams hits the court during the first round of the 2018 U.S. Open on Monday (August 27) at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City.

The 36-year-old tennis star responded to the French Open’s ban on her catsuit by competing in a tutu.

Serena‘s outfit was designed by Virgil Abloh, the current creative director for Louis Vuitton. He posted a photo of her on the court and said, “Willing to design dresses for her for life.”

“Thank you to the incredible @virgilabloh,” Serena said. She told reporters that the outfit was “easy to play in.”
