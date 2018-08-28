Top Stories
Who Should Perform at Super Bowl Halftime Show 2019?

Who Should Perform at Super Bowl Halftime Show 2019?

Katharine McPhee Delivers the Most Epic Shade That'll Bring You All the Way Back to 2006

Katharine McPhee Delivers the Most Epic Shade That'll Bring You All the Way Back to 2006

Did Ed Sheeran Marry Cherry Seaborn? This Interview Has Fans Talking!

Did Ed Sheeran Marry Cherry Seaborn? This Interview Has Fans Talking!

Tue, 28 August 2018 at 8:45 pm

Serena Williams Reveals Why She Won't Be Celebrating Daughter Alexis Olympia's First Birthday

Serena Williams Reveals Why She Won't Be Celebrating Daughter Alexis Olympia's First Birthday

Serena Williams‘ daughter Alexis Olympia will be turning a year old this weekend – but there won’t be any party marking the occasion.

The 36-year-old tennis star – who is currently in the midst of the 2018 US Open – recently revealed that she and her husband Alexis Ohanian will not be celebrating their daughter’s birthday when she turns one on Saturday, September 1.

“Olympia doesn’t celebrate birthdays,” Serena said at a press conference. “We’re Jehovah’s Witnesses, so we don’t do that.”

If you didn’t know, followers of the Jehovah’s Witness church don’t believe in celebrating birthdays or holidays “because we believe that such celebrations displease God” – according to the church’s official website. Birthdays also have pagan roots, and according to the religion, the Bible “condemns the use of magic, divination, spiritism, or ‘anything like this.’”

Last year in her interview with Vogue, Serena opened up about what the religion means to her.

“Being a Jehovah’s Witness is important to me, but I’ve never really practiced it and have been wanting to get into it,” Serena said. “Alexis didn’t grow up going to any church, but he’s really receptive and even takes the lead. He puts my needs first.”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Alexis Ohanian, Alexis Ohanian Jr, Celebrity Babies, Serena Williams

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kylie Jenner is selling a property she bought only 10 months ago - TMZ
  • Lana Condor is freaking out about The Rock tweeting her - Just Jared Jr
  • Kate Beckinsale is showing off her bikini body - TooFab
  • John Goodman is breaking his silence on Roseanne Barr - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shawn Mendes won big at the MMVAs- Just Jared Jr