Who Should Perform at Super Bowl Halftime Show 2019?

Katharine McPhee Delivers the Most Epic Shade That'll Bring You All the Way Back to 2006

Did Ed Sheeran Marry Cherry Seaborn? This Interview Has Fans Talking!

Tue, 28 August 2018 at 9:50 pm

Sofia Richie Flaunts Bikini Body on Birthday Vacation with Scott Disick!

Sofia Richie shows off her abs as she hits the beach with boyfriend Scott Disick on Friday afternoon (August 24) in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

The model, who turned 20 that day, flaunted her super toned abs in a peach-colored bikini while the 35-year-old reality star worked on his tan while going shirtless as they spent the afternoon soaking up the sun.

Scott and Sofia jetted to Mexico with his three kids and a couple of their friends to celebrate Sofia‘s birthday.

A few days later, the couple was spotted stepping out for dinner back home in Malibu.
