'The View' Adds Fox News' Abby Huntsman as Co-Host

The View is adding Fox News’ Abby Huntsman to the lineup for the 2018-2019 season.

The 32-year-old former Fox News co-host will officially sit besides fellow co-hosts including moderator Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Meghan McCain.

Abby previously appeared as a co-host on Fox & Friends Weekend and will begin her stint on The View on September 4.

Sara Haines is leaving the show and her final appearance will be on September 3. Sara will next appear as a co-host for GMA Day with Michael Strahan.