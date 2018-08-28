Top Stories
Who Should Perform at Super Bowl Halftime Show 2019?

Who Should Perform at Super Bowl Halftime Show 2019?

Katharine McPhee Delivers the Most Epic Shade That'll Bring You All the Way Back to 2006

Katharine McPhee Delivers the Most Epic Shade That'll Bring You All the Way Back to 2006

Did Ed Sheeran Marry Cherry Seaborn? This Interview Has Fans Talking!

Did Ed Sheeran Marry Cherry Seaborn? This Interview Has Fans Talking!

Tue, 28 August 2018 at 3:05 pm

'The View' Adds Fox News' Abby Huntsman as Co-Host

'The View' Adds Fox News' Abby Huntsman as Co-Host

The View is adding Fox News’ Abby Huntsman to the lineup for the 2018-2019 season.

The 32-year-old former Fox News co-host will officially sit besides fellow co-hosts including moderator Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Meghan McCain.

Abby previously appeared as a co-host on Fox & Friends Weekend and will begin her stint on The View on September 4.

Sara Haines is leaving the show and her final appearance will be on September 3. Sara will next appear as a co-host for GMA Day with Michael Strahan.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC
Posted to: Abby Huntsman, The View

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kylie Jenner is selling a property she bought only 10 months ago - TMZ
  • Lana Condor is freaking out about The Rock tweeting her - Just Jared Jr
  • Kate Beckinsale is showing off her bikini body - TooFab
  • John Goodman is breaking his silence on Roseanne Barr - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shawn Mendes won big at the MMVAs- Just Jared Jr