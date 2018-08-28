Tina Fey Joins 'Mean Girls' Cast to Release Cast Album on Vinyl

Tina Fey poses for a photo with husband Jeff Richmond while attending the launch of the Mean Girls cast album on vinyl on Tuesday (August 28) at Urban Outfitters in New York City.

Tina, Jeff, and their co-writer Nell Benjamin joined cast members from the Broadway musical, including Erika Henningsen, Ashley Park, and Kate Rockwell, to sign copies of the vinyl for fans.

You can order the Vinyl now on Amazon and other places where music is sold!

Mean Girls is currently running on Broadway at the August Wilson Theatre.