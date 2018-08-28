Top Stories
Who Should Perform at Super Bowl Halftime Show 2019?

Who Should Perform at Super Bowl Halftime Show 2019?

Katharine McPhee Delivers the Most Epic Shade That'll Bring You All the Way Back to 2006

Katharine McPhee Delivers the Most Epic Shade That'll Bring You All the Way Back to 2006

Did Ed Sheeran Marry Cherry Seaborn? This Interview Has Fans Talking!

Did Ed Sheeran Marry Cherry Seaborn? This Interview Has Fans Talking!

Tue, 28 August 2018 at 5:49 pm

Tina Fey Joins 'Mean Girls' Cast to Release Cast Album on Vinyl

Tina Fey Joins 'Mean Girls' Cast to Release Cast Album on Vinyl

Tina Fey poses for a photo with husband Jeff Richmond while attending the launch of the Mean Girls cast album on vinyl on Tuesday (August 28) at Urban Outfitters in New York City.

Tina, Jeff, and their co-writer Nell Benjamin joined cast members from the Broadway musical, including Erika Henningsen, Ashley Park, and Kate Rockwell, to sign copies of the vinyl for fans.

You can order the Vinyl now on Amazon and other places where music is sold!

Mean Girls is currently running on Broadway at the August Wilson Theatre.
Just Jared on Facebook
tina fey mean girls cast album on vinyl 01
tina fey mean girls cast album on vinyl 02
tina fey mean girls cast album on vinyl 03
tina fey mean girls cast album on vinyl 04
tina fey mean girls cast album on vinyl 05

Credit: Adam Nemser/startraksphoto.com; Photos: INSTARimages.com
Posted to: Ashley Park, Broadway, Erika Henningsen, Jeff Richmond, Kate Rockwell, mean girls, Tina Fey

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kylie Jenner is selling a property she bought only 10 months ago - TMZ
  • Lana Condor is freaking out about The Rock tweeting her - Just Jared Jr
  • Kate Beckinsale is showing off her bikini body - TooFab
  • John Goodman is breaking his silence on Roseanne Barr - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shawn Mendes won big at the MMVAs- Just Jared Jr