Trevor Donovan Films 'Wolf Hound'- See Exclusive Pics From the Set!

Trevor Donovan is filming his new movie Wolf Hound, and Just Jared has exclusive pictures from the set!

In the upcoming movie, Trevor plays Major Erich Roth, an ACE pilot for Germany during World War II.

“The movie is going amazing. Dressing like a Nazi soldier is….different, but playing a bad guy is fun as hell,” Trevor tells Just Jared of filming the movie.

Trevor‘s real-life grandfather served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, along with his uncle Cedrick, who was in the Army and received two Purple Hearts.

Wolf Hound is inspired by the real-life plot designed to fly Allied aircraft as Trojan horses deep behind enemy lines. The action takes place in 1944 as a fighter pilot escorts a B-17 bomber into Nazi territory, engages in a one-on-one aerial joust with a Nazi ace pilot, destroying both of their planes and forcing them to bail out and parachute to the forest floor below. Alone, outnumbered, and being hunted down by a Nazi convoy hot on his trail, he must face his vengeful nemesis in a deadly game of cat and mouse to survive.

The film also co-stars James Maslow, Michael Wayne Foster and John Wells.

