Tyler Hoechlin & Justin Chatwin Join Netflix Series 'Another Life'

Tyler Hoechlin and Justin Chatwin are joining the cast of the upcoming Netflix series Another Life!

The 10-episode series stars Katee Sackhoff as “astronaut Niko Breckinridge who is focused on searching for alien intelligence. She leads a crew on a mission to explore the genesis of an alien artifact. As Niko and her young crew investigate, they face unimaginable danger on what might very well be a one-way mission,” according to Deadline.

Tyler will platy “Ian Yerxa, the former commander of The Salvare space explorations ship, who loses the post to Niko.”

Justin has joined the cast as “Erik Wallace, part of the United States Interstellar Command, dedicated to finding intelligent life out in the universe” and the husband of Katee‘s character.

Samuel Anderson and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow have also been cast in the upcoming series.