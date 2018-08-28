Top Stories
Did Ed Sheeran Marry Cherry Seaborn? This Interview Has Fans Talking!

EJ Johnson Breaks Silence After Death of Friend Lyric McHenry

Khloe Kardashian Finally Reveals Why She Didn't Confirm Her Pregnancy for Months

Tue, 28 August 2018

Who Should Perform at Super Bowl Halftime Show 2019?

Super Bowl LIII is still about six months away, but that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating about the next big Super Bowl halftime performer!

With Kelly Clarkson fans launching a petition to have the original American Idol alum headline next, we want to know: who do you think should perform at the upcoming game held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on February 3, 2019?

There are plenty of performers who have generated a lot of support over the years, but still haven’t hit the stage, including Pink, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, BTS, Ariana Grande, Mariah Carey, Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj and Kanye West.

Who do you think should perform at the show? Vote below – we’ll reveal the results right here on Tuesday, September 4 at 12 p.m. ET.
