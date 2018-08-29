Top Stories
Halle Berry Reacts to Prince Harry's Poster of Her That He Had Hanging Up in His School Dorm Room

Halle Berry Reacts to Prince Harry's Poster of Her That He Had Hanging Up in His School Dorm Room

Kanye West Finally Answers the Question Jimmy Kimmel Asked Him About Donald Trump

Kanye West Finally Answers the Question Jimmy Kimmel Asked Him About Donald Trump

Stephen Amell Reveals Details About His 'Arrow' Starting Salary &amp; His Contract Negotiations

Stephen Amell Reveals Details About His 'Arrow' Starting Salary & His Contract Negotiations

Shonda Rhimes' Daughter Is Making Bank for Her Small Role on 'Scandal'

Shonda Rhimes' Daughter Is Making Bank for Her Small Role on 'Scandal'

Wed, 29 August 2018 at 9:15 pm

21 Acts Revealed for 'America's Got Talent' 2018 Semi-Finals!

Next Slide »

21 Acts Revealed for 'America's Got Talent' 2018 Semi-Finals!

The final group of acts from the semi-final round have been revealed during the latest America’s Got Talent results show!

Seven more acts made it through during the final quarter-finals show this week, and we now have 21 acts in total moving into the semi-finals, beginning next week.

WHO WENT HOME? These five acts were eliminated this week

12 acts performed on Tuesday night (August 28) and five acts were sent home during the results show.

Click inside to see who went through to the semi-finals this week…

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: NBC
Posted to: 00, America's Got Talent

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B is apologizing for her Coretta Scott King impersonation - TMZ
  • This singer held a moment of silence for Aretha Franklin during their concert - Just Jared Jr
  • This photo of Emma Roberts on set of American Horror Story: Apocalypse is the best thing you'll see today - TooFab
  • Stormy Daniels opens up about receiving death threats - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Liam Payne hangs out with fans in England - Just Jared Jr