Top Stories
Halle Berry Reacts to Prince Harry's Poster of Her That He Had Hanging Up in His School Dorm Room

Halle Berry Reacts to Prince Harry's Poster of Her That He Had Hanging Up in His School Dorm Room

Kanye West Finally Answers the Question Jimmy Kimmel Asked Him About Donald Trump

Kanye West Finally Answers the Question Jimmy Kimmel Asked Him About Donald Trump

Stephen Amell Reveals Details About His 'Arrow' Starting Salary &amp; His Contract Negotiations

Stephen Amell Reveals Details About His 'Arrow' Starting Salary & His Contract Negotiations

Shonda Rhimes' Daughter Is Making Bank for Her Small Role on 'Scandal'

Shonda Rhimes' Daughter Is Making Bank for Her Small Role on 'Scandal'

Wed, 29 August 2018 at 4:24 pm

Alec Baldwin Drops Out of Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker' Movie, Won't Play Batman's Dad

Alec Baldwin Drops Out of Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker' Movie, Won't Play Batman's Dad

Alec Baldwin has pulled out of Joaquin Phoenix‘s Joker movie.

“I’m no longer doing that movie,” the 60-year-old actor told USA today, citing “scheduling” issues.

It was rumored that Alec was going to play Thomas Wayne, the father of Bruce Wayne/Batman.

“I’m sure there are 25 guys who can play that part,” Alec added.

Robert De Niro and Zazie Beetz are also attached to star in the movie.

News just broke two days ago that Alec would be playing the role. Stay tuned as we find out more.

The movie is currently set for an October, 2019 release.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Alec Baldwin, Joaquin Phoenix

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B is apologizing for her Coretta Scott King impersonation - TMZ
  • This singer held a moment of silence for Aretha Franklin during their concert - Just Jared Jr
  • This photo of Emma Roberts on set of American Horror Story: Apocalypse is the best thing you'll see today - TooFab
  • Stormy Daniels opens up about receiving death threats - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Liam Payne hangs out with fans in England - Just Jared Jr