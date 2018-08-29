Alec Baldwin Drops Out of Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker' Movie, Won't Play Batman's Dad

Alec Baldwin has pulled out of Joaquin Phoenix‘s Joker movie.

“I’m no longer doing that movie,” the 60-year-old actor told USA today, citing “scheduling” issues.

It was rumored that Alec was going to play Thomas Wayne, the father of Bruce Wayne/Batman.

“I’m sure there are 25 guys who can play that part,” Alec added.

Robert De Niro and Zazie Beetz are also attached to star in the movie.

News just broke two days ago that Alec would be playing the role. Stay tuned as we find out more.

The movie is currently set for an October, 2019 release.