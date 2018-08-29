'America's Got Talent' Ladies Step Out In Style for Season 13 Third Live Quarter Finals!

Mel B, Heidi Klum, and Tyra Banks strike a pose on the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre following the third live show of America’s Got Talent season 13 on Tuesday evening (August 28) in Hollywood.

Also joining the ladies were Heidi and Mel‘s fellow judges Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel.

During the episode, 12 of the remaining contestants in the Top 36 performed and seven of them are set to advance to the semi-finals. The acts moving forward will be announced during the results show on Wednesday night (August 29).

FYI: Tyra is wearing a Stello dress, Miu Miu shoes, and jewelry by Ivan Bitton Style House, Sambac By Ivan Bitton, and JBugJules Jewelry.