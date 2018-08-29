Ariana Grande Reveals New Anime-Inspired Tattoo!

Ariana Grande is sporting some new ink!

The 25-year-old pop star took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday night (August 28) to show off her new tattoo of the anime movie Spirited Away‘s main character Chihiro which she got on her forearm.

Spirited Away was released back in 2002 and follows Chihiro’s journey to rescue her parents after they are turned into pigs.

“Chihrio’s growth into a capable individual is a core factor to the movement of Spirited Away’s plot. During her adventure in the Spirit World, she matures from an easily-scared girl with a child-like personality to match her age to a hard-working, responsible and brave young girl who has learned to put her fears aside for those she cares for,” Ariana wrote along after showing off her new tattoo. “To protect her friends and rescue her parents from a spell that has turned them into livestock, Chihiro sheds her former personality and adapts to her environment to become a courageous, quick-witted and reliable girl.”

