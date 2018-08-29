Ashlee Simpson Reflects on Infamous 'Saturday Night Live' Performance, 14 Years Later

Ashlee Simpson is speaking out about her Saturday Night Live performance, where she was caught lip-syncing during the live show.

If you don’t remember what happened, back in 2004, Ashlee took the stage to sing her song “Autobiography,” but instead, a pre-recorded track for “Pieces of Me” started playing. It became clear there was a major mistake, and fans began speculating that she had been lip-syncing all along.

The moment became infamous, and Ashlee has not spoken much about it since it happened all those years ago.

“It’s definitely not difficult to talk about…that was a very long time ago,” Ashlee told E! News. “It’s something that happened to me and things in life happen to you and they make you stronger and they make you a better performer, a better person. I think things like that build your character and your strength and it’s how you handle them.”