Bethenny Frankel's On-Again/Off-Again Boyfriend Dennis Shields' Cause of Death Listed as 'Undetermined'

Bethenny Frankel‘s on-again/off-again boyfriend’s cause of death has been listed as “undermined,” and an autopsy was not performed.

The Blast got the details as to why his cause of death will never truly be revealed, because an autopsy was rejected.

“An OCME autopsy was not performed in this case due to a religious objection, upheld by law in such instances where no criminality is suspected,” NYC Chief Medical Examiner Barbara Sampson said in a statement.

Bethenny recently made a heartbreaking statement about Dennis’ sudden passing. Dennis was found dead earlier this month in what was believed to be an apparent overdose.