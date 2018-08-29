Top Stories
Wed, 29 August 2018 at 6:21 pm

Bruno Mars Enjoys a Mexican Vacation With Girlfriend Jessica Caban!

Bruno Mars Enjoys a Mexican Vacation With Girlfriend Jessica Caban!

Bruno Mars is enjoying some time off!

The 32-year-old “Locked Out Of Heaven” pop superstar was spotted enjoying a vacation alongside girlfriend Jessica Caban on Wednesday (August 29) in Punta Mita, Mexico.

Bruno was seen enjoying a relaxing day shirtless at a resort, as his girlfriend showed off her bikini body in an impromptu photo shoot with friends.

Later on, Bruno chartered a fishing boat with friends in Puerto Vallarta. Although it’s not known if the group successfully caught any fish, he looked happy arriving back to shore.
Photos: BACKGRID
