Wed, 29 August 2018 at 5:16 pm

Cara Delevingne & Ashley Benson Take a Shopping Trip Amid Romance Rumors

Cara Delevingne & Ashley Benson Take a Shopping Trip Amid Romance Rumors

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson were spotted getting some shopping done while out in LA!

The rumored couple made a stop at Bulgari and some other stores on Tuesday (August 28) on Melrose Place in West Hollywood, Calif.

Although the duo have not confirmed their relationship, they were seen sharing a kiss earlier this month.

Ashley also recently opened up about relationships, explaining how she prefers to keep everything private.

“I mean it’s hard, I don’t know, you kind of can’t get away from that if you’re in the public eye. I just kinda try to keep myself as private as possible,” Ashley explained to People.

She added, “I think it’s the best way in any relationship. I’ve always been very private about them, and I think it’s just better.”
Photos: Backgrid
