Kanye West Finally Answers the Question Jimmy Kimmel Asked Him About Donald Trump

Stephen Amell Reveals Details About His 'Arrow' Starting Salary & His Contract Negotiations

Ashlee Simpson Reflects on Infamous 'Saturday Night Live' Performance, 14 Years Later

Shonda Rhimes' Daughter Is Making Bank for Her Small Role on 'Scandal'

Wed, 29 August 2018 at 1:02 pm

Chloe Bennet & Logan Paul Couple Up After Arriving in LA

Chloe Bennet & Logan Paul Couple Up After Arriving in LA

Chloe Bennet and Logan Paul look so in love in LA!

The couple were spotted making their way through LAX airport on Tuesday evening (August 28) in Los Angeles.

The day before, Chloe shared a super romantic photo giving Logan a kiss and captioned it with a quote.

“Oh darling, you will be good to me won’t you? Because we’re going to have a strange life,” Chloe wrote.

She added, “Quoting Hemingway underneath an insta pic lives in a special subsection of cringe that I don’t usually like to visit. BUT I can’t help it. It’s the only caption that makes sense. Love you.”

Too sweet!
  • laura

    To think that she went from Austin Nichols to this id*ot…

  • Chris

    They’re both starved for attention, and seem to feel the need to put nearly everything about their relationship on social media. I wonder why? Narcissism? To legitimize their relationship to the people that know better than to ever take either of them seriously again?

  • Calamity

    God he makes my skin crawl…

  • Kat

    She has to be dumber than him.