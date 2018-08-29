Chloe Bennet & Logan Paul Couple Up After Arriving in LA

Chloe Bennet and Logan Paul look so in love in LA!

The couple were spotted making their way through LAX airport on Tuesday evening (August 28) in Los Angeles.

The day before, Chloe shared a super romantic photo giving Logan a kiss and captioned it with a quote.

“Oh darling, you will be good to me won’t you? Because we’re going to have a strange life,” Chloe wrote.

She added, “Quoting Hemingway underneath an insta pic lives in a special subsection of cringe that I don’t usually like to visit. BUT I can’t help it. It’s the only caption that makes sense. Love you.”

Too sweet!