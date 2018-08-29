Top Stories
Serena Williams Reveals Why She Won't Be Celebrating Daughter Alexis Olympia's First Birthday

Serena Williams Reveals Why She Won't Be Celebrating Daughter Alexis Olympia's First Birthday

Four Men Sent Home During 'Bachelor in Paradise' Third Rose Ceremony - Spoilers!

Four Men Sent Home During 'Bachelor in Paradise' Third Rose Ceremony - Spoilers!

Katharine McPhee Delivers the Most Epic Shade That'll Bring You All the Way Back to 2006

Katharine McPhee Delivers the Most Epic Shade That'll Bring You All the Way Back to 2006

Did Ed Sheeran Marry Cherry Seaborn? This Interview Has Fans Talking!

Did Ed Sheeran Marry Cherry Seaborn? This Interview Has Fans Talking!

Wed, 29 August 2018 at 8:43 am

Duchess Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Wedding Outfits to Be Displayed in Royal Exhibition!

Duchess Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Wedding Outfits to Be Displayed in Royal Exhibition!

You now have the chance to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex‘s wedding looks on display in a museum setting!

Duchess Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s outfits will make up the new exhibition, A Royal Wedding: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which will be held at Windsor Castle.

“The exhibition will include the wedding dress designed by British designer Clare Waight Keller and veil, embroidered with the flora of the 53 countries of the Commonwealth, along with the diamond and platinum bandeau tiara, lent to The Duchess of Sussex by The Queen,” Kensington Palace tweeted. In addition, the press release notes: “As the uniform specially commissioned for the occasion is required for use by His Royal Highness, an identical uniform made for The Duke by Dege & Skinner a few years earlier will be displayed.”

The exhibit will run from October 26, 2018 to January 6, 2019.
Just Jared on Facebook
meghan markle prince harry royal wedding exhibition 01
meghan markle prince harry royal wedding exhibition 02
meghan markle prince harry royal wedding exhibition 03
meghan markle prince harry royal wedding exhibition 04
meghan markle prince harry royal wedding exhibition 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B is apologizing for her Coretta Scott King impersonation - TMZ
  • This singer held a moment of silence for Aretha Franklin during their concert - Just Jared Jr
  • This photo of Emma Roberts on set of American Horror Story: Apocalypse is the best thing you'll see today - TooFab
  • Stormy Daniels opens up about receiving death threats - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Liam Payne hangs out with fans in England - Just Jared Jr