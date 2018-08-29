Duchess Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Wedding Outfits to Be Displayed in Royal Exhibition!

You now have the chance to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex‘s wedding looks on display in a museum setting!

Duchess Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s outfits will make up the new exhibition, A Royal Wedding: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which will be held at Windsor Castle.

“The exhibition will include the wedding dress designed by British designer Clare Waight Keller and veil, embroidered with the flora of the 53 countries of the Commonwealth, along with the diamond and platinum bandeau tiara, lent to The Duchess of Sussex by The Queen,” Kensington Palace tweeted. In addition, the press release notes: “As the uniform specially commissioned for the occasion is required for use by His Royal Highness, an identical uniform made for The Duke by Dege & Skinner a few years earlier will be displayed.”

The exhibit will run from October 26, 2018 to January 6, 2019.