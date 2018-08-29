Top Stories
Halle Berry Reacts to Prince Harry's Poster of Her That He Had Hanging Up in His School Dorm Room

Kanye West Finally Answers the Question Jimmy Kimmel Asked Him About Donald Trump

Stephen Amell Reveals Details About His 'Arrow' Starting Salary &amp; His Contract Negotiations

Shonda Rhimes' Daughter Is Making Bank for Her Small Role on 'Scandal'

Wed, 29 August 2018 at 8:04 pm

Ed Sheeran Double Dates with Longtime Friend Courteney Cox

Ed Sheeran and his fiancee Cherry Seaborn make an exit out of Giorgio Baldi restaurant after dinner on Tuesday night (August 28) in Los Angeles.

The 27-year-old singer was joined by his longtime friend Courteney Cox and her fiance Johnny McDaid for a double date.

If you didn’t know, Ed used to live in Courteney‘s Malibu home rent-free and he is the one who introduced her to Johnny!

There have been rumors swirling that Ed and Cherry have already tied the knot, but nothing has been confirmed yet.
