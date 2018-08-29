French Montana Plays Ping Pong with Tommy Hilfiger at Boast Launch

French Montana and Tommy Hilfiger meet up while attending the launch of tennis brand Boast at KITH’s NYC flagship store on Monday (August 28) in New York City.

The guys were both dressed in Boast outfits and played a round of table tennis, aka ping pong. The score was tied throughout the match, but French snuck away with the win.

Boast was founded in the 1970s and a new iteration was launched by CEO Teddy Bretschger, drawing on the 45-year history of the brand.

“Running the ping pong table at the @boast pop-up with @thomasjhilfiger at @kith 🏓!!! Thank you to everyone that came out! Good vibes only,” French wrote on Instagram.