Top Stories
Halle Berry Reacts to Prince Harry's Poster of Her That He Had Hanging Up in His School Dorm Room

Halle Berry Reacts to Prince Harry's Poster of Her That He Had Hanging Up in His School Dorm Room

Kanye West Finally Answers the Question Jimmy Kimmel Asked Him About Donald Trump

Kanye West Finally Answers the Question Jimmy Kimmel Asked Him About Donald Trump

Stephen Amell Reveals Details About His 'Arrow' Starting Salary &amp; His Contract Negotiations

Stephen Amell Reveals Details About His 'Arrow' Starting Salary & His Contract Negotiations

Shonda Rhimes' Daughter Is Making Bank for Her Small Role on 'Scandal'

Shonda Rhimes' Daughter Is Making Bank for Her Small Role on 'Scandal'

Wed, 29 August 2018 at 6:36 pm

'Gucci Gang' Rapper Lil Pump Arrested in Miami

'Gucci Gang' Rapper Lil Pump Arrested in Miami

Lil Pump has been arrested in Miami, Fla.

The 18-year-old “Gucci Gang” rapper was seen in handcuffs after getting arrested. He grinned in his mug shot after being taken into custody, according to TMZ.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lil Pump

Pump was reportedly pulled over on Wednesday afternoon (August 29) while driving a white Rolls-Royce, apparently due to an issue with his driver’s license not being valid. According to the Miami-Dade County Jail booking sheet, he doesn’t have a valid license, and is currently still in custody.

He was also arrested earlier in 2018 after firing a gun into the door of his L.A.-area home, and was taken to a juvenile detention center.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Lil Pump

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B is apologizing for her Coretta Scott King impersonation - TMZ
  • This singer held a moment of silence for Aretha Franklin during their concert - Just Jared Jr
  • This photo of Emma Roberts on set of American Horror Story: Apocalypse is the best thing you'll see today - TooFab
  • Stormy Daniels opens up about receiving death threats - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Liam Payne hangs out with fans in England - Just Jared Jr
  • patrickdornoff

    What a dumbass

  • Jon Jones

    Thug-arific!