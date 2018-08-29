'Gucci Gang' Rapper Lil Pump Arrested in Miami

Lil Pump has been arrested in Miami, Fla.

The 18-year-old “Gucci Gang” rapper was seen in handcuffs after getting arrested. He grinned in his mug shot after being taken into custody, according to TMZ.

Pump was reportedly pulled over on Wednesday afternoon (August 29) while driving a white Rolls-Royce, apparently due to an issue with his driver’s license not being valid. According to the Miami-Dade County Jail booking sheet, he doesn’t have a valid license, and is currently still in custody.

He was also arrested earlier in 2018 after firing a gun into the door of his L.A.-area home, and was taken to a juvenile detention center.