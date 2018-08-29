Hailey Baldwin Joins a Gal Pal For Brunch in Los Angeles

Hailey Baldwin kicked off her day by grabbing brunch with a gal pal!

The 21-year-old newly engaged model was spotted heading inside Kings Road Cafe on Wednesday morning (August 29) in West Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hailey Baldwin

Hailey looked cute and casual in a vintage Smashing Pumpkins tee paired with denim shorts and black boots.

The night before, Hailey and fiance Justin Bieber were seen enjoying a date night in LA.

The couple have been keeping busy since getting engaged and have been traveling all over the place!