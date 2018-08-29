Top Stories
Kanye West Finally Answers the Question Jimmy Kimmel Asked Him About Donald Trump

Kanye West Finally Answers the Question Jimmy Kimmel Asked Him About Donald Trump

Stephen Amell Reveals Details About His 'Arrow' Starting Salary &amp; His Contract Negotiations

Stephen Amell Reveals Details About His 'Arrow' Starting Salary & His Contract Negotiations

Ashlee Simpson Reflects on Infamous 'Saturday Night Live' Performance, 14 Years Later

Ashlee Simpson Reflects on Infamous 'Saturday Night Live' Performance, 14 Years Later

Shonda Rhimes' Daughter Is Making Bank for Her Small Role on 'Scandal'

Shonda Rhimes' Daughter Is Making Bank for Her Small Role on 'Scandal'

Wed, 29 August 2018 at 2:51 pm

Halle Berry Reacts to Prince Harry's Poster He Had Hanging Up in His School Dorm Room

Halle Berry Reacts to Prince Harry's Poster He Had Hanging Up in His School Dorm Room

Photos surfaced earlier of Prince Harry many years ago in his boarding school dorm room at Eton College, and there’s one particular photo that caught actress Halle Berry‘s eye!

The photos are from 2003, when we can presume the Prince was a senior, and one picture shows a cut out of Halle in a red dress pinned on top of a decorative wall hanging!

Halle took to Twitter to post the photo and wrote, “Ok #PrinceHarry, I see you! 🤣 #HalleBerryPosta.”

You can see the photos by clicking the picture link in the tweet below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Halle Berry, Prince Harry

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B is apologizing for her Coretta Scott King impersonation - TMZ
  • This singer held a moment of silence for Aretha Franklin during their concert - Just Jared Jr
  • This photo of Emma Roberts on set of American Horror Story: Apocalypse is the best thing you'll see today - TooFab
  • Stormy Daniels opens up about receiving death threats - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Liam Payne hangs out with fans in England - Just Jared Jr