Jane Krakowski Joins the Cast of Apple Comedy Series 'Dickinson'!

Jane Krakowski has a fun new role alongside Hailee Steinfeld!

The 49-year-old 30 Rock star is joining the cast of Dickinson, Apple’s upcoming half-hour comedy series about Emily Dickinson, Deadline reported on Wednesday (August 29).

Dickinson is set during Emily Dickinson’s era with a modern sensibility and tone, and takes viewers into the world of Emily (Steinfeld), audaciously exploring the constraints of society, gender, and family from the perspective of a budding writer who doesn’t fit in to her own time through her imaginative point of view.

Jane will play her mother, Mrs. Dickinson.