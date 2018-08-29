Top Stories
21 Acts Revealed for 'America's Got Talent' 2018 Semi-Finals!

Halle Berry Reacts to Prince Harry's Poster of Her That He Had Hanging Up in His School Dorm Room

Kanye West Finally Answers the Question Jimmy Kimmel Asked Him About Donald Trump

Shonda Rhimes' Daughter Is Making Bank for Her Small Role on 'Scandal'

Wed, 29 August 2018 at 10:09 pm

Jane Krakowski Joins the Cast of Apple Comedy Series 'Dickinson'!

Jane Krakowski has a fun new role alongside Hailee Steinfeld!

The 49-year-old 30 Rock star is joining the cast of Dickinson, Apple’s upcoming half-hour comedy series about Emily Dickinson, Deadline reported on Wednesday (August 29).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jane Krakowski

Dickinson is set during Emily Dickinson’s era with a modern sensibility and tone, and takes viewers into the world of Emily (Steinfeld), audaciously exploring the constraints of society, gender, and family from the perspective of a budding writer who doesn’t fit in to her own time through her imaginative point of view.

Jane will play her mother, Mrs. Dickinson.
Photos: Getty Images
