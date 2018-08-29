Jennifer Lawrence's Private Photo Hacker Sentenced to 8 Months in Prison

Top Stories
Wed, 29 August 2018 at 10:59 pm

Some justice has been served to the hacker who exposed Jennifer Lawrence‘s nude photos.

George Garofano – who illegally hacked the private Apple iCloud account of the 28-year-old Oscar-winning actress – has been sentenced to eight months in federal prison, The Guardian reports.

Jen was one of the many female celebrities – including Kate Upton and Kirsten Dunst – that fell victim to the hacking which took place back in 2014.

George – and the other members of the hacking scandal – pled guilty back in April where he admitted to posing as a member of Apple’s online security to access usernames and passwords of the celebrities to leak private photos and information on the Internet.

Back in 2017, Jen addressed the hacking where she said, “It was so unbelievably violating that you can’t even put it into words. I think that I’m still actually processing it.”

In addition, George will also serve three years of supervised release once he is released.
Photos: Getty
