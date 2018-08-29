Top Stories
Serena Williams Reveals Why She Won't Be Celebrating Daughter Alexis Olympia's First Birthday

Four Men Sent Home During 'Bachelor in Paradise' Third Rose Ceremony - Spoilers!

Katharine McPhee Delivers the Most Epic Shade That'll Bring You All the Way Back to 2006

Did Ed Sheeran Marry Cherry Seaborn? This Interview Has Fans Talking!

Wed, 29 August 2018 at 3:14 am

Julianne Hough, Kiersey Clemons, Rumer Willis & More Stars Attend Variety's Power of Young Hollywood Party

Julianne Hough, Kiersey Clemons, and Rumer Willis hit the carpet at Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood event on Tuesday night (August 28) at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif.

Some of the other stars in attendance at the annual party included Rumer‘s younger sister Scout Willis, cute couple Niki Koss and Sterling Beaumon, Madchen Amick, Corinne Foxx, and the evening’s host Tyler Oakley.

“Omfg @ me (age 29) being the host of the ‘power of young hollywood party,’” Tyler joked on his Instagram story.

FYI: Kiersey is wearing Saint Laurent.

