Wed, 29 August 2018 at 2:28 am

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Enjoy a Casual Dinner Date

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Enjoy a Casual Dinner Date

Justin Bieber wraps his arm around fiancee Hailey Baldwin‘s shoulder while heading back to their car following dinner on Tuesday night (August 28) in Los Angeles.

The engaged couple dined at a Japanese restaurant that evening and stayed comfy in their casual clothes.

The couple was spotted over the weekend looking so happy together while attending a Sunday church service. Religion is an important part of their lives and is reportedly how they connected in the first place!
Photos: BackGrid USA
