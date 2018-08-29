Top Stories
Kanye West Finally Answers the Question Jimmy Kimmel Asked Him About Donald Trump

Stephen Amell Reveals Details About His 'Arrow' Starting Salary & His Contract Negotiations

Ashlee Simpson Reflects on Infamous 'Saturday Night Live' Performance, 14 Years Later

Shonda Rhimes' Daughter Is Making Bank for Her Small Role on 'Scandal'

Wed, 29 August 2018 at 2:14 pm

Kanye West Finally Answers the Question Jimmy Kimmel Asked Him About Donald Trump

You may remember, earlier this month, Kanye West didn’t answer a Trump-related question asked to him by Jimmy Kimmel during his appearance on the show.

Jimmy asked, “I mean, you’ve so famously and so powerfully said George (W.) Bush doesn’t care about black people. It makes me wonder, what makes you think that Donald Trump does, or any people at all?” Kanye didn’t immediately answer, and the show cut to commercial.

Today (August 29), Kanye made a surprise appearance during a radio program on WGCI in Chicago, and answered the question.

“I feel that he cares about the way black people feel about him, and he would like for black people to like him like they did when he was cool in the rap songs,” Kanye said. “He’s got an ego like all the rest of us, and he wants to be the greatest president, and he knows that he can’t be the greatest president without the acceptance of the black community.”

“So it’s something that he’s gonna work towards, but we’re gonna have to speak to him,” Kanye added.
Photos: ABC
