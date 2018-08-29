Katie Holmes Heads to a Church in New York City

Katie Holmes is braving the boiling hot weather and heading to church!

The 39-year-old actress was seen stepping out in New York City to visit a church on Wednesday (August 29).

Katie kept things casual in a pair of cutoff jeans and a red summery top for her mid-week errand.

