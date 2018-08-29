Top Stories
Kanye West Finally Answers the Question Jimmy Kimmel Asked Him About Donald Trump

Stephen Amell Reveals Details About His 'Arrow' Starting Salary &amp; His Contract Negotiations

Ashlee Simpson Reflects on Infamous 'Saturday Night Live' Performance, 14 Years Later

Shonda Rhimes' Daughter Is Making Bank for Her Small Role on 'Scandal'

Wed, 29 August 2018 at 1:11 pm

Katie Holmes Heads to a Church in New York City

Katie Holmes is braving the boiling hot weather and heading to church!

The 39-year-old actress was seen stepping out in New York City to visit a church on Wednesday (August 29).

Katie kept things casual in a pair of cutoff jeans and a red summery top for her mid-week errand.

Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Katie Holmes

