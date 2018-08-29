Kim Kardashian Reveals the Reason Kanye West Made Glow in the Dark Yeezys Is Because of a Bribe Gone Wrong!

Kanye West revealed on Tuesday (August 28) that he made glow in the dark 350s for his Yeezy shoe line (which you can see here), and Kim Kardashian is now revealing why he decided to make them in the first place.

“Fun Fact- I was bribing North to wear her butter 350’s by saying they glow in the dark. However, she made me turn off the lights to test it,” Kim tweeted out to her followers on Wednesday (August 29).

Kim continued, “She caught me lying but Kanye was on speaker phone & said don’t worry I will make them.”