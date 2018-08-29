Top Stories
Who Should Perform at Super Bowl Halftime Show 2019?

Katharine McPhee Delivers the Most Epic Shade That'll Bring You All the Way Back to 2006

Did Ed Sheeran Marry Cherry Seaborn? This Interview Has Fans Talking!

Wed, 29 August 2018 at 12:28 am

'Kissing Booth' Couple Joey King & Jacob Elordi Are Too Cute Together at Variety Event!

Joey King and Jacob Elordi look ridiculously cute together while attending Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood event on Tuesday night (August 28) at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif.

The adorable couple, who met while playing a couple last year in the Netflix movie The Kissing Booth, got playful on the red carpet.

Joey, who just dyed her hair blonde, and Jacob both have some very exciting projects in the works.

Joey‘s upcoming indie film Summer ’03 hits theaters next month and she’s slated to star in the movie The Bayou, which has not yet begun production.

Jacob just wrapped production on the upcoming movie 2 Hearts and he will star in the upcoming HBO series Euphoria.
