Kylie Jenner Gets Sporty in New 'Adidas' Falcon Campaign

Kylie Jenner is showing her sporty side in her new adidas campaign!

The 21-year-old reality star and makeup mogul teamed up with the brand to help launch their Falcon line.

The Falcon line was originally released in 1997 – the same year that Kylie was born!

“I’ve always loved adidas and it’s exciting now being part of the Originals family, especially for Falcon,” Kylie said in a statement.

Check out the campaign photos as well as some behind-the-scenes pics below…