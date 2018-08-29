Top Stories
Kanye West Finally Answers the Question Jimmy Kimmel Asked Him About Donald Trump

Stephen Amell Reveals Details About His 'Arrow' Starting Salary & His Contract Negotiations

Ashlee Simpson Reflects on Infamous 'Saturday Night Live' Performance, 14 Years Later

Shonda Rhimes' Daughter Is Making Bank for Her Small Role on 'Scandal'

Wed, 29 August 2018 at 2:46 pm

Kylie Jenner Gets Sporty in New 'Adidas' Falcon Campaign

Kylie Jenner is showing her sporty side in her new adidas campaign!

The 21-year-old reality star and makeup mogul teamed up with the brand to help launch their Falcon line.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kylie Jenner

The Falcon line was originally released in 1997 – the same year that Kylie was born!

“I’ve always loved adidas and it’s exciting now being part of the Originals family, especially for Falcon,” Kylie said in a statement.

Check out the campaign photos as well as some behind-the-scenes pics below…
Photos: adidas
