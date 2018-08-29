Lea Michele Gets a Birthday Surprise from the 'Real Housewives'
Lea Michele is guest hosting an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show and it’s airing on her birthday this Wednesday (August 29).
The newly 33-year-old actress, who is a huge fan of reality television, got a big surprise from the stars of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
Lea thought that Lisa Rinna and Kyle Richards just sent in a taped video message, but then they popped out from backstage with flowers and champagne.
After a quick interview with the reality stars, Lea was gifted with signed photos from the ladies!