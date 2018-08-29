Leonardo DiCaprio Shows Off His Allbirds Shoes in LA!

Top Stories
Wed, 29 August 2018 at 7:19 pm

Leonardo DiCaprio is showing off his cool kicks!

Following the news of his investment in the brand, the actor and environmentalist showed off a pair of Allbirds navy Tree Runners while out and about in LA this week.

Leo is wearing the brand’s second material innovation, Tree, made from eucalyptus fibers.

“Creating sustainable consumer products requires a deep commitment from brands that understand the role they have in helping solve our environmental crisis. Allbirds is on the forefront of developing new materials that will serve as a model for the footwear industry. This kind of innovation is crucial for creating a more sustainable future. I am proud to join the company as an investor,” Leo said.
