Wed, 29 August 2018 at 7:19 pm

Leonardo DiCaprio Takes a Break From Filming in LA!

Leonardo DiCaprio Takes a Break From Filming in LA!

Leonardo DiCaprio is taking a break!

Following the news of his investment in the brand, the actor and environmentalist showed off a pair of Allbirds navy Tree Runners while filming his upcoming movie Once Upon a Time In Hollywood in LA this week.

Leo is wearing the brand’s second material innovation, Tree, made from eucalyptus fibers.

“Creating sustainable consumer products requires a deep commitment from brands that understand the role they have in helping solve our environmental crisis. Allbirds is on the forefront of developing new materials that will serve as a model for the footwear industry. This kind of innovation is crucial for creating a more sustainable future. I am proud to join the company as an investor,” Leo said.
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Leonardo DiCaprio

