Liana Liberato & Wolfgang Novogratz to Star in 'Hush, Hush'

Liana Liberato and Wolfgang Novogratz have landed the leading roles in the upcoming film Hush, Hush, which is the adaptation of the first book in the smash hit young adult series by Becca Fitzpatrick.

Here’s a synopsis of the book (from Deadline): Nora Grey (Liberato) who, with her best friend Vee, are just trying to survive high school. When Nora meets the otherworldly hottie, Patch Cipriano (Novogratz), things take a turn for the weird. Nora’s drawn to his brooding, bad boy charm, but knows he’s hiding something. That ‘something’ turns out to be that he’s a cursed supernatural being, and to survive he needs a human sacrifice. Nora quickly finds herself thrown into a whirlwind passion and a dangerous immortal battle. But not even that can get her out of gym class.

Hush, Hush was on the New York Times best seller list for over 50 weeks when it first debuted. There are four total novels in the series.