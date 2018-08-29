Lili Reinhart Gets Honored at Variety's Power of Young Hollywood Party!

Lili Reinhart got a huge honor at Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood event!

The 21-year-old Riverdale actress stepped out at the event, sponsored by H&M, on Tuesday night (August 28) at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif.

During the ceremony, Lili was presented with the Variety + H&M Conscious Award for her work and active voice in the issues of mental health and body positivity.

“In accepting this honor, it is important for me to acknowledge all of the fans – all of the young people who I celebrate my successes with – who have given me the power to be honest about my personal experience with body dysmorphia, therapy, bullying and mental health issues. It came to my attention that so few influencers were actually willing to talk about their flaws, and that’s an idea I wanted to challenge. That’s when I realized how important it was to stay authentically myself: Imperfect, but still powerful,” Lili said during her speech.

She added, “Being proud of who we are is a power that not all of us possess, but we should all be conscious of the power we have to change someone else’s world, simply by being open about our own faults and creating a caring environment for those willing to share their own experiences.”

FYI: Lili is wearing an H&M outfit and Sara Weinstock earrings.